Boil advisory issued after water main break near St. Francis

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Toledo will shut off the water at St. Francis De Sales High School. The water will be turned on again Thursday morning.

A broken water main near the corner of Bancroft Street and Parkside Boulevard in Toledo caused the City of Toledo to make this decision.

A boil advisory will remain in effect until Friday.

St. Francis De Sales plans to have bottled water in the school Thursday and Friday for the students.

