More than 100 Ohio human trafficking investigations in 2015

A report by the Attorney General's Office says Ohio law enforcement agencies conducted more than 100 investigations into human trafficking last year leading to more than 100 arrests and 33 convictions.

The report identified 203 potential human trafficking victims, the vast majority of them young women.

The annual report issued Monday by Attorney General Mike DeWine's Human Trafficking Commission says most victims were in their twenties and thirties but seven were 13 or younger.

The report identified 130 suspected traffickers and nearly 200 buyers of sex.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine convened the commission in 2011. It works to strengthen protections for victims, toughen penalties for traffickers and educate Ohioans about the problem and how they can help.

