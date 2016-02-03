ProMedica hosts open house of new Health and Wellness Center

A community open house will take place at the new ProMedica Health and Wellness Center Saturday, Feb. 6.

The new facility is located at 5700 Monroe Street in Sylvania, Ohio. The event will run from noon - 3 p.m.

Free tours, live entertainment and a health fair will be a part of the event as well as free giveaways for those that attend.

The Health and Wellness Center is three stories high with primary and specialty physician offices, medical imaging, laboratory, and behavioral health and wellness services. The building also features a ProMedica Optical, ProMedica Urgent Care, ProMedica Pharmacy Counter and a food pharmacy.

