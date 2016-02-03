Records: Close contact between Ohio AG, anti-abortion group

Records show Ohio's top law enforcer is in close contact with the anti-abortion group Ohio Right to Life, and the group's president sent a text message to his communications chief when investigative findings were released against Planned Parenthood complimenting the press coverage.

The relationship between Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and lobbyist Mike Gonidakis (gawn-ih-DAW'-kis) emerges from emails and text messages obtained by The Associated Press through a public-records request.

Gonidakis says DeWine's office didn't give him advance notice of any findings and he would never interfere with an investigation.

The progressive watchdog group Common Cause says close relationships with issue lobbyists can jeopardize a public official's objectivity.

An earlier AP review found Gonidakis communicates regularly with top advisers to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), a presidential candidate.

