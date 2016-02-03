2 Ohio toddlers revived with drug overdose antidote Narcan

Naloxone Hydrochloride package, antidote for heroin and other opiate overdose (Source: The Associated Press)

Authorities in Ohio say two toddlers believed to have ingested an opiate were revived with a life-saving drug that reverses heroin and prescription painkiller overdoses.

Warren police were awaiting toxicology reports to confirm whether the 9-month-old and 21-month-old had drugs in their systems.

Police say their 18-year-old mother reported finding the children unconscious on the kitchen floor Tuesday. She took them to a Warren hospital, which treated them with naloxone. It's more commonly known by its brand name, Narcan.

WKBN-TV reports Capt. Robert Massucci says the children were breathing abnormally when police first saw them.

They were moved to Akron Children's Hospital. Police say the children were doing better Wednesday.

Police say they expect to file charges and are investigating the mother's actions.

