Beer thief arrested after returning to scene of crime

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department reported a suspect was arrested for stealing merchandise when he returned to the location where he stole the next day.

A 32-year-old Toledo man reportedly showed up at the Kroger on Sterns Road in Bedford Township on Feb. 2 around 6:30 p.m. and tried to steal eight cases of beer from the store. The man was stopped at the exit and confronted by staff. He then pushed the staff member and fled the scene in a car that was waiting.

The beer was recovered.

Around 9:30 a.m. the next day, the Sheriff's department was investigating the incident at the same Kroger when the man was discovered in a car in the parking lot. The suspect again fled the scene in his vehicle but was stopped and arrested by Sheriff's Deputies in Bedford Township before he crossed the line into Ohio.

According to the press release, this man is also suspected of committing numerous thefts at the store on Sterns Road totaling more than $1,000 over a two week period.

The suspect is being held at the Monroe County Jail pending formal charges.

