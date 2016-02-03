Man sentenced to five years after selling heroin that killed Sylvania teen

A Northwest Ohio man has been sentenced to five years in prison after selling heroin to a teen who overdosed and died.

Coreon Snow Veley was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and trafficking drugs on Jan. 20.

On Monday, Feb. 3, a judge sentenced Snow Veley to five years for the involuntary manslaughter charge and 18 months for trafficking drugs. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Snow Veley sold the heroin to 17-year-old Kurt Kohn in August 2014. Kohn was a recent graduate of Sylvania Southview High School who was reportedly trying to get help for his addiction.

Judge Myron Duhart determined Kohn was killed as a result of Snow Veley's actions, selling heroin laced with Fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent.

"You laced the heroin because you wanted your heroin to be better they everybody else's heroin," said Duhart.

Before sentencing Judge Duhart used Snow Veley's extensive criminal record, which shows he has been involved with illegal drugs since 2000.

"It tells me a lot. That you have been pedaling illegal drugs for a long time," said Duhart.

Snow Veley is the second person in Lucas County to be charged with involuntary manslaughter for selling heroin that later killed someone. He is the first to be found guilty of the charge after a trial.

When addressing the judge before sentencing, Snow Veley did not take blame for Kohn's death.

"All I know is I feel very sorry that Kurt died. All I know is that I can not tell the court I honestly feel responsible for Kurt's death," said Snow Veley.

Kohn's mother was overcome with emotion while speaking to the judge.

"We will never get to see the person he could have become or the difference he could have made in this world, a privilege Coreon's family still has. Our family will always have a hole that will never be able to be filled," said Lisa Kohn.

The five year sentence for involuntary manslaughter and trafficking heroin was less time then many expected. But many are hoping it still sends a clear message.

"I'm hoping this will deter other people from selling drugs and I'm hoping anyone who has been watching this that might have a problem or a family member dealing with a problem that they may reach out to the appropriate resource. I don't want to see anyone else go through this," said Kohn's uncle Jim Potter.

Snow Veley's family says they are content with the sentence, but still unhappy he's being held responsible for someone else's bad decision.

"I just know my grandson is sorry for what he did. If he played any part, he is sorry for that. But its not going to change what happened. Don't use drugs," said Snow Veley's grandmother Ethel Edwards.

The maximum sentence the judge could have handed down was 11 years. However, Lucas County prosecuting attorney Jennifer Liptak-Wilson says she was pleased with the five year sentence because the case could potentially help fight back against the county's heroin epidemic. She says the case paved the way for change in Lucas County and that cases like these could get easier to try, which will send an even louder message to drug dealers to beware.

"I will try and prosecute these cases as involuntary murder if the evidence is there myself and others in my office will continue to assess them on a case by case basis to determine if additional charges are appropriate to go forward with," she said.

During sentencing Judge Duhart pointed out that Kurt Kohn and Coreon Snow Veley were both responsible for what happened. Kohn paid with his own life and Wednesday's sentence is a way for Coreon to take responsibility.

