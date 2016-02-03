Tiffin Police Department phone lines back open - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin Police Department phone lines back open

TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

Tiffin Police Department's phone lines are back open.

The phone lines at the Tiffin Police Department were down Wednesday morning.

Residents could still call 9-1-1 for emergency situations.

