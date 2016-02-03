Bond set for Toledo man accused in double shooting in Fostoria

Terrence Williams of Toledo appeared before Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp Tuesday.

Court documents say Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Lashelle Norman and her 17-year-old daughter Alexia Johnson.

Woman and daughter shot in Fostoria, suspect in custody

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Nye Trailer Park in Fostoria.

Williams is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Judge Repp ordered the Toledo man be held on a $1 million cash bond on each charge.

