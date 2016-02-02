Interview: BGSU professor shares takeaways from Iowa caucus

WTOL's Viviana Hurtado interviews BGSU Politcal Science Professor Dr. David Jackson about the outcome of the Iowa caucus and his projections for the presidential race.

Now that the Iowa caucus is history, how about New Hampshire and the nominating contests ahead?

WTOL's Viviana Hurtado spoke with Dr. David Jackson, Political Science Professor at Bowling Green State University about his key campaign takeaways and who he thinks will be the last man or woman standing.

Q: When you look at the Cruz win, as well as the Sanders/Clinton tie, what does that tell you as far as the results (last night) in Iowa?

A: It's fair to say there are five candidates who are frontrunners. The two on the Democratic side with O'Malley pulling out. Coming out of the Republican side, it's safe to say it's a three-person race with Cruz, Trump and Rubio.

Q: Staying with the Democrats for a second; is it surprising to you that it was so close? What does that say about Hillary Clinton's ability to have that so-called ''likability factor''?

A: That's the sort of state where Bernie Sanders should do well. It's a liberal electorate. It's a mostly white electorate. Students are very energized and he was able to get them out. And he did have, apparently, a very decent ground operation to get students away from their college campuses and back to their home towns to vote. What that tie says is that we're likely to see a democratic nominating contest that goes on a long time.

Q: Dr. Jackson, you touched upon, a little earlier, the Rubio surge. Some people say today this was a 'vote for the establishment'.

A: So, there's essentially a thought of a two-pronged solution to the Trump problem: have Cruz stop him in Iowa and hopefully have Rubio stop him in South Carolina. It's a risky strategy in a way because it puts Rubio from third place in Iowa, to second place in New Hampshire, to first place in South Carolina. Cruz knocks out Trump, then Rubio knocks out Cruz.

Q: Going forward to New Hampshire - a completely different electorate, first primary in the nation - what do you see as the political make-up of of winners and losers out of Iowa?

A: New Hampshire sure likes to go against Iowa. There's a strong possibility that the result there will be different. And, it's where our Governor Kasich is doing well.He's putting all the eggs in the New Hampshire basket for him to mount a comeback. That could happen. But, right now, both Sanders and Trump have big leads in New Hampshire.

Then the question becomes, 'Do these leads diminish coming out of the caucus we just saw?'. On the Republican side, Trump has a huge lead and now the expectation game is set pretty high for him having in the most recent poll an 18-point lead. Anything else would lead the burgeoning narrative that the winner is turning out to be a big loser.

More on Dr. David Jackson, Political Professor at Bowling Green State University

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.