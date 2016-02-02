Westgate shopping plaza to soon see some new development

After being vacant for ten years, new tenants are getting ready to move into the Westgate shopping plaza near Secor and Executive Parkway.

City Councilman Tom Waniewski says growth in the area is bringing retailers in.

“So we’re getting some good interest and the latest is that a TJ Maxx may be going in there,” he said.

He says there are still I's to dot and T's to cross, but that it’s a welcomed addition to an already growing area.

“It started with the one hotel, the second hotel being added, now whole Foods should be wrapped up pretty soon. They were pouring the base I noticed the other day. So it's a hub of activity. There's going to be some other retail along there,” said Waniewski.

But all this new business may come with concerns about traffic patterns.

“I see our role, particularly as economic aiders and economic developers, to be able to help the businesses by working to improve the traffic flow, because that helps the constituents, the motorist, everybody who wants to shop there as well as the residents of Lincolnshire. We as a city need to look at that,” he said.

All the details are still yet to be worked out. But retailers now see an environment where they can grow.

“When people see others starting to invest and build that generates excitement, which topples over another economic domino because other folks want to come into this. And I think that's the exciting part of seeing this. The one spark ignites a whole bunch of retailers,” said Waniewski.

There is no timeline yet of when TJ Maxx and others will be moving in.

Whole Foods on the other hand is set to open as early as autumn.

