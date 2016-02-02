Toledo to refund incorrect property tax bills

A City of Toledo audit into incorrectly issued property tax bills wrapped up Tuesday.

After the wrong list of streets was sent from the City of Toledo to the Lucas County Auditor's Office, more than 200 parcels of land were taxed for street improvements that never took place.

Mistake caused some Toledoans to be charged more for their property tax

George Sarantou, Toledo's finance director, says they've put procedures in place to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"Internally, the Department of Streets, Bridges & Harbor, who originates the list, and the Finance Department, which also has a list, so we're going to get those two groups together and we're going to basically audit those properties and make sure that they are correct," said Sarantou.

Property tax bills were already due, so those who have paid the incorrect bills are being refunded.

"They will receive a refund check, and those checks probably will go out sometime the beginning of next week, to the property owners by mail," said Sarantou. "And then those people that may not have paid their property tax as of yesterday, because they had questions on their bill, then they will receive a credit. And then that credit will be on their next bill, which is due on or about July 1."

Sarantou says the investigation was sparked after people called with concerns, and he encourages people to call if they have any questions.

