Local ad expert says Super Bowl ads won't disappoint

Whether you like dachshunds in hot dog suits or singing sheep, an ad expert with Thread Marketing group says this Sunday's crop of Super Bowl commercials are sure to please.

"It's going to be a relatively exciting year," said B.J. Fischer, Thread Marketing. "I think there's going to be a couple of ads that are going to capture people's attention."

Fischer says it takes millions of dollars and hours upon hours to create a Super Bowl Sunday commercial.

"The rule of thumb is the simpler and more elegant they look, the more complicated they were to make," said Fischer.

Then it takes about $5 million to get it on the air.

"It's continued to increase over the last five years, the cost of a Super Bowl ad has increased 11 percent a year," said Fischer.

Fischer says you'll find something entertaining.

"The one that was just released today is for Heinz Ketchup, and it's going to have - it's called 'The Wiener Stampede,'" said Fischer. "A whole stampede of dachshunds dressed up with like hot dogs strapped to their backs, so between that and there's a bunch of celebrities going to be involved."

For people watching in Toledo, Fischer says there will be a Taco Bell ad featuring a product test-marketed several times in the city.

"Taco Bell loves Toledo, so that might be something," said Fischer.

Fischer says the Super Bowl ads don't cause people to go out and buy things, but they do help promote the companies brand, so the next time people are out shopping, they may think of them.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.