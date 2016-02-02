BG to use micro-organisms to fight phosphorus runoff

Bowling Green will soon use micro-organisms to fight the phosphorous runoff from their waste water treatment plant.

Phosphorous is a big problem in our area when it comes to the Lake Erie watershed, so BG decided to be proactive and take a new approach.

Right now BG's waste water treatment plant uses a traditional chemical treatment process to remove phosphorus, but soon they'll grow tiny micro-organisms or bugs to remove the nutrient instead.

"When they consume that phosphorus, it removes it from the waste stream. Those micro-organisms will settle out in the process. And then we'll remove those from the waste sludge at the plant," said Brian O'Connell, BG's utilities director.

O'Connell says they started looking into the option early last year. Now the project is slated to start this summer. He says with some simple changes to the plant, the city will reduce their phosphorus output and improve water quality.

"We should be able to get our phosphorus limits, we should be cut in half. So it should a pretty substantial reduction," said O'Connell.

According to O'Connell, the $126,000 move will drastically reduce the amount of chemicals used at the plant. Instead, the chemical will be used as a supplement not as the main source for phosphorus removal.

"We saw it as being very proactive and a very positive thing, not just for Bowling Green, but for the entire watershed. It's the right thing to do, so we thought this would be a good project to implement," said O'Connell.

The city is currently operating within EPA limits. But if they were reduced, O'Connell says they'll likely be below those future restrictions thanks to these micro-organisms.

