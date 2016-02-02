Only On 11: Surveillance video catches three suspects breaking into Dollar General on Airport

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are looking for the three suspects caught on camera crashing a red Dodge Durango into the front doors of the Dollar General on Airport and attempting to take off with cash from the register.

Surveillance video shows the SUV crashing into the store’s front, taking down the metal security gate. The three perps then jump out, wearing black sweat suits and white plastic masks. The video appears to show the perps having trouble getting the register open. One even looses his balance and falls head first into a garbage can.

But police say this wasn't the first set of criminals to target the Dollar General. In fact TPD’s crime map shows several incidents in and around the store in the month of January alone. So TPD decided to put up a Skycop camera.

“That was a location that had a hot spot… There were a number of break ins in and around that area, so we felt that a camera there would do a good service to the neighborhood,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

He says the crooks never got away with any cash, but may have heard TPD cruiser's sirens before they drove away.

Police did discover the SUV, which was stolen the day before the crime.

Those working and living around the area say the Skycop camera has helped cut down on crime.

If you know who the three suspects in this crime are, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

