Police look for suspect of Key Bank robbery in Fremont - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for suspect of Key Bank robbery in Fremont

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

Police in Fremont are now looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery. 

It happened at the Key Bank on Oak Harbor Road just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.  

Police say the suspect motioned to his waste, told the clerk he had a gun, and handed her a note. The suspect then took the money and was last seen running southwest towards Oak Harbor Road.  

They say the suspect is a slender built white male 5-7" to 5-9” tall. He has dark hair, dark glasses, and has a scruffy beard. At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (419) 332-6464 or the Sandusky FBI office (419) 626-8383.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly