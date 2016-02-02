Iowa Caucus: Where do they go from here

Monday's Iowa Caucuses were key in setting the tone for the remainder of the election year, with Ted Cruz winning the Republican opening round and Hillary Clinton narrowly beating Bernie Sanders. But what does the Iowa outcome mean for the next steps in the presidential race?

"The Iowa Caucuses are significant because they're the first stop in the presidential nominating processes for both political parties," said Jeffrey Broxmeyer, Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Toledo. "In Iowa, there are actually not a large number of delegates at stake. The significance of Iowa is that it goes first in the process."

Broxmeyer explained that there are two types of contests when it comes to elections: caucuses and primaries. Candidates need a majority of delegates from each in order to win their party's nomination, which is why many spend time campaigning in early caucus and primary states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

"That can make a large difference, which we saw from the results last night," said Broxmeyer.

He also indicated that in typical elections, there are clear front runners on both sides. This election cycle, however, has been different.

"Both contests were very competitive and there was uncertainty on both sides, which is very rare," he said. "So Iowa looks like it has shaken up some of the process here in ways that these early caucuses and primaries can do."

In Iowa, on the Democratic side, Broxmeyer says the virtual tie comes down to Hillary Clinton winning six of the tie-breaker coin tosses.

"The question is, are these (coin tosses, etc.) fair ways to determine the actual winner?" he said.

In addition, Bernie Sanders seemed to have garnered the voter support that he was aiming for.

"Senator Sanders did win a substantial number of younger voters there than Secretary Clinton," said Broxmeyer. "But it does not appear that the number of younger voters was enough to put him over the top in terms of actual numbers."

Iowa was also interesting for the Republicans, as Donald Trump had previously been leading national and local polls for months.

"At the end of the day, it seems to be a case where organization on the ground 'trumped' an air war, essentially, or some of the celebrity status that a candidate can bring to a campaign in order to garner attention," said Broxmeyer.

As always in Iowa, the Evangelical voters were essential.

"About or over 60 percent of Iowa Republican Caucus-goers self-identified as Evangelical Christians, and that is the most important block of voters to win on the Republican side," said Broxmeyer. "It looks like Cruz was able to ride to a victory here past Trump, just by organizing those voters."

The fluidity following Iowa thus far may mean that Ohio and Michigan could play more of a role in the coming election year.

"Because of the highly contested nature of the primary on both sides, it's likely that we in Ohio and Michigan are going to have a crack at having some influence in this process," said Broxmeyer. "A lot of times it's the case that by the time the show, the circus gets to us, the candidates are already decided. It's probably going to be the case that candidates will actually have to come and campaign here. So we could have some influence in this process."

The Ohio Primary is March 15, but Broxmeyer encourages voters to start thinking about their election choices now.

"I think the main takeaway here is that the race is uncertain. It's very fluid," he said. "Most voters don't make up their mind until a week or two or sometimes even just a few days before the actual voting takes place."

The next primary is in New Hampshire Feb. 9.

