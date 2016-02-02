TPS students ship 25,000 bottles of water to Flint

Toledo Public Schools are lending a helping hand to the people of Flint.

On Tuesday students at the Rosa Parks Elementary school shipped 25,000 bottles of water off to the city in need.

“We had communities giving, we had churches giving,” said Principal Angela Hickman-Richburg.

Residents of Flint, Michigan are still dealing with a water crisis after excessive levels of lead were found in the city’s drinking water.

“Rosa Parks stood for something and that’s what we believe. If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything,” said Hickman- Richburg.

Students were willing to give, because being without water is a reality that hit the Toledo area just a short time ago.

“We should do our best to help because it’s happened to us before,” said student Jasiah Nelums.

One little girl donated 15 cases of water and says she feels like a Superhero.

Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant led the way, loading the water onto the trucks. As the shipments of water made their way on the road, students lined the streets, waving and cheering.

The students know that when the water makes it to the final stop, they will bring smiles to the kids and residents of Flint, Michigan.

