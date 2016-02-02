Bond set for mother accused of tampering with evidence in shooting of 6-yr-old daughter

A Toledo woman accused of tampering with evidence in the shooting of her 6-year-old daughter was back in court Tuesday.

Last week the 21-year-old mother was indicted on charges of endangering children as well as tampering with evidence. Both of which are felonies.

Mother, grandmother indicted for endangering children after shooting of 6-yr-old

At her arraignment Tuesday the judge set a $5,000 cash bond on the endangering children charge. An electronic monitoring was ordered on the tampering with evidence charge.

A pretrial hearing is schedule for Feb. 29. A trial date is set for April 18.

