Donations pour in for UT burn victim Janelle Noe

In a short amount of time, donations for University of Toledo student Janelle Noe have been pouring in.

She was badly burned last month at a house party. Rocky’s Locker at UT got their first shipment of Janelle Noe t-shirts last week, and they have already sold out. But that is just the beginning, Janelle’s support spans far beyond UT’s campus.

“You know there’s going to be support immediately from the UT community, we’ve been really surprised and really pleased how other people from outside have wanted to participate,” said Tony Zaworski of Rocky’s Locker.

People have been placing orders online and reaching out on social media asking how else they can help. Dave’s Running Store, Second Soul in Perrysburg, and Janelle’s alma mater, Sylvania Northview, will also be selling the shirts and accepting donations.

“And it’s the same thing, we look at Janelle as one of ours and she’s a Northview grad too, and they’re looking at it as helping one of theirs,” said Zaworski.

One hundred percent of the money raised through t-shirt sales and donations will go directly to Janelle and her family to help with medical costs. Tony says if today’s shipment of shirts sells out that will be nearly $8,500 dollars raised, so he says they want to keep seeing the support.

“You can’t really ask for anything more. We encourage people to still donate and buy the shirts. We’ll keep them in as fast as we can, and hopefully we have to keep reordering them,” said Zaworski.

WTOL is told some of Janelle’s bandages have been removed and skin-graphing surgeries are in the works. We’re also told that her occupational and physical therapy are going well. You can buy these shirts in store, at UT events, and online.

