Worker who died in accident at Defiance GM Plant identified

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who died in an accident at the GM Plant in Defiance.

The sheriff's office says Terry Bodenbender, 50, was fatally injured in a fall around 1 p.m. Bodenbender worked as an electrician at the plant.

GM released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm an employee death occurred at GM’s Defiance Casting Operations the afternoon of February 2nd. General Motors is committed to employee safety and plant leadership is working closely with authorities to investigate what happened. We offer our thoughts and prayers to all who are impacted by this tragedy."

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Toledo office is investigating the death.

The agency says the worker was performing maintenance and troubleshooting on an overhead crane when he fell.

“Our condolences are with the worker’s family and friends who have suffered an irreplaceable loss,” said Kim Nelson, OSHA’s Area Director in Toledo in a press release. “OSHA will conduct an investigation to determine if any violations of safety rules or regulations contributed to this tragedy.”

According to OSHA, the Defiance Plant was last inspected in June 2015. The agency reported two serious safety violations during that time.

OSHA’s investigation into Tuesday's death will include gathering evidence, interviewing employees and reviewing relevant company records and documents. OSHA may issue citations and penalties if the agency finds violations of OSHA standards or law.

Find more information on the OSHA inspection process here.

