Perrysburg Schools current treasurer put on administrative leave

WTOL 11 is learning more about the embezzlement case out of the Perrysburg School District.

Tuesday the district's current treasurer, Matt Feasel, was put on paid administrative leave.

Eric Whitson, Perrysburg's former accounts receivable clerk, was arrested back in 2014 for theft. Then, in December of 2015, he plead guilty to aggravated theft, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, tampering with records and theft in office. In January he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Auditor of State released its findings on the issue Monday, identifying the check substitution schemes and criminal actions that Whitson committed against not only Perrysburg Schools, but the Bowling Green High School Athletic Boosters as well.

The audit also made recommendations for how the district can improve its procedures.

The board released this statement Monday:

“Prior to this report, the school district has already made many changes in its protocols and is looking to implement additional safeguards based upon the report’s recommendations.”

Those recommendations include new ways to implement additional controls over the use of credit cards, ways to ensure no single individual has control over all phases of the accounting cycle, issue pre-numbered receipts for pay-ins from all departments, and implementation of a written policy regarding depositing funds in a timely manner.

Then, at Tuesday's Board of Education work session, the school board voted 5-0 to place Matt Feasel on paid administrative leave pending a Loudermill hearing, citing that it's based on performance failures, including but not limited to those revealed in that special audit report.

That Loudermill hearing is based on a Supreme Court decision involving public employees that says any time a public agency wants to terminate an employee they are allowed a Loudermill hearing, where the employer has to state all of the specifics on why they are being terminated.

