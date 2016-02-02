Restaurant Ratings: Mediterranean restaurant tops list of violations

Restaurants around Lucas County were hit with a number of violations during recent Health Department inspections.

Here are a few that had the most violations, plus a couple that got perfect scores:

Bloudan Mediterranean Cuisine: 11 violations 7430 W Central Avenue A, Toledo Food Not Protected From Contamination Food Not Date-Marked Dirty Pop Nozzles



Tony Packo's Express (Inside the Andersons): 10 violations 4701 Talmadge Road 1, Toledo Food Not Date-Marked Buildup in Ice Machine Handwashing Sink Not Accessible



Stop & Go: 8 violations 3503 Hill Avenue, Toledo Food Not Protected From Contamination Food Not Date-Marked Buildup in Cappuccino Machine



Wei Wei Restaurant: 7 violations 1202 N Reynolds Road, Toledo Food Not Protected From Contamination Food Not Date-Marked Dirty Equipment and Utensils



Tilted Kilt: 0 violations 2200 Maple Street 320, Maumee



The Sodbuster Bar: 0 violations 5758 N Main 6, Sylvania



View the complete inspection report for these restaurants.

