Restaurant Ratings: Mediterranean restaurant tops list of violations

Amanda Fay
TOLEDO, OH

Restaurants around Lucas County were hit with a number of violations during recent Health Department inspections.

Here are a few that had the most violations, plus a couple that got perfect scores:

  • Bloudan Mediterranean Cuisine: 11 violations
    • 7430 W Central Avenue A, Toledo
      • Food Not Protected From Contamination
      • Food Not Date-Marked
      • Dirty Pop Nozzles
         
  • Tony Packo's Express (Inside the Andersons): 10 violations
    • 4701 Talmadge Road 1, Toledo
      • Food Not Date-Marked
      • Buildup in Ice Machine
      • Handwashing Sink Not Accessible
         
  • Stop & Go: 8 violations
    • 3503 Hill Avenue, Toledo
      • Food Not Protected From Contamination
      • Food Not Date-Marked
      • Buildup in Cappuccino Machine
         
  • Wei Wei Restaurant: 7 violations
    • 1202 N Reynolds Road, Toledo
      • Food Not Protected From Contamination
      • Food Not Date-Marked
      • Dirty Equipment and Utensils
         
  • Tilted Kilt: 0 violations
    • 2200 Maple Street 320, Maumee
       
  • The Sodbuster Bar: 0 violations
    • 5758 N Main 6, Sylvania

