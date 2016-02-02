Drivers should expect delays on northbound I-75 in Toledo Tuesday.



Crews are still cleaning up from a crash that happened near the I-475 split in the city overnight.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a semi caused extensive damage to several barrier walls and even put a large hole in the concrete.

"We have like a one foot gouge in our pavement right now so right now we have to make sure we're using the right thing to repair it. There is some extensive damage out there and its going to take sometime to fix," said Theresa Pollick, Public Information Officer of ODOT.



The road is down to one northbound lane for the rest of the day, and you can also expect intermittent full closures of about 15 minutes at a time throughout the day.



ODOT is asking drivers to avoid the area to reduce congestion by taking I-280 via SR 795 or I-475 from the split in Perrysburg.



