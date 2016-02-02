Missing man found dead in church parking lot; autopsy results yet to be released

A missing Toledo man was found dead in the parking lot of a Sylvania church over the weekend.

The body of David Valerio Jr., 25, was found on Saturday, Jan. 30 around 1:30 a.m. outside the McCord Road Christian Church.

Police say an officer on the midnight shift made the discovery during a routine parking lot check. Valerio was found in a family member’s car.

The Toledo Police Department reported the young man missing on their Facebook page on Jan. 29.

Right now, Sylvania police say there are no signs of struggle or any obvious signs of foul play.

An autopsy was conducted by the Lucas County Coroner Monday, but that information has not yet been released.

The vehicle is still being processed to look for trace evidence from Valerio or anyone else.

Anyone with information should call the Sylvania Police Department at 419-885-8900.

