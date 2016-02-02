'Give Kids a Smile' offers free dental exams for kids

Keeping your children healthy is a goal parents share. But not all can afford it, especially when it comes to dental care.

Members of the Toledo Dental Society are getting ready to provide free dental exams and procedures Friday during the “Give Kids a Smile” project.

"It's a very important program we feel because dental disease, oral disease has so many different aspects to it," said Dr. Shabbir Hashim, chairperson for the Toledo area "Give Kids a Smile" event.

Since 2003, the "Give Kids a Smile" program has provided more than 5.5 million children with free dental care.

This Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. they will provide free cleanings, tooth extractions and fillings for 400 disadvantaged children, something Hashim says is crucial, but often overlooked.

"It's very important that mouth isn't on an island by itself. It's part of a body, so when there's an infection in the mouth, it definitely can affect other body systems," Hashim said.

He says if oral issues aren't fixed they can lead to problems with the heart, blood sugar levels and someone's mental health and self-confidence.

So besides cleaning, they're educating the youth. And if your child has a more complicated dental issue 40 dentists will be there to help, something that means a lot to parents' whose kids were able to do it last year.

"My child is my world, so anybody that can help me get the things that he needs easier, it's well worth it," said Erin McGovern, mother of a young boy who attended the event last year.

McGovern said she doesn't have dental insurance and it was nice to not only get the work her son needed done for free, but also to see how much care and comfort they gave her son.

Parents are encouraged to call now to set up appointments at three locations in Toledo and Oregon:

The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio, 2138 Madison Avenue, Toledo, Ohio

The University of Toledo Medical Center Dental Residency Program, Main Hospital 2nd Floor -- Clinic 2-A, 3000 Arlington Avenue, Toledo, Ohio

The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic, Second Floor of Health Technology Hall (The tall building with the big "O" sign at the top), 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, Ohio

“If the work does not get completed at the end of the day, a lot of dentists may adopt a child to come to their office and finish them up,” said Hashim.

Forty dentists, along with hygienists, will volunteer their time to provide about $90,000 worth of dental care for local children. Dentists say the program can even help students focus better in the classroom.

"Children not being able to pay attention to their school work. A lot of times parents don't know that kids are having issues in the mouth," said Hashim.

This event marks the thirteenth year the Toledo Dental Society has sponsored the program for disadvantaged children. This year more than 17,300 children will be impacted by 75 “Give Kids a Smile” locations throughout Ohio.

To schedule an appointment this Friday for your child, call 419-241-1641 or visit the "Give Kids a Smile" website.

