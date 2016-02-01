Iowa Caucus: UT professor explains significance

After months of build up, the Iowa caucuses have come and gone.

These caucuses are the first nominating contest of the 2016 presidential election and are considered a big deal.

"They're the state that has the first crack at who is considered a viable candidate," said Jeffrey Broxmeyer, University of Toledo Assistant Political Science Professor.

So what is a caucus? WTOL 11 asked UT Political Science professor David Davis for that answer.

"The parties will have meetings of all the democrats who want to come out in their precinct, or all the republicans that want to come out in their precinct. And they will put their preferences forward," said Davis.

Those preferences are determined differently, depending on which party you support. For republicans, it's more of a standard voting process.

"You have speeches where people make pitches on behalf of the candidates that they're supporting. And then there's a vote that is kind of a secret ballot," said Broxmeyer.

On the other hand, democrats do something a little different.

"They are going to essentially stand together, they're going to cluster together in different parts of a room," said Broxmeyer.

Democratic candidates must find support from at least 15 percent of a precinct's attendees to be declared "viable."

The goal for both republicans and democrats is to secure the most delegates based on the amount of support.

"There's a lot of uncertainty to the process, when the candidates are so close in terms of the support," said Broxmeyer.

Both professors say the Iowa caucuses are important to people here in Ohio because this state could easily become a battleground in the primary and could have some serious influence on the overall process.

Ohio's primary is March 15.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.