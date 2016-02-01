Neighbors describe double shooting in Fostoria

A woman and her teenage daughter are in the hospital after a double shooting in Fostoria.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a home in Nye's Trailer Park. Now the man police say is responsible is behind bars.

"I heard her yelling and I heard, 'no don't,' and then I heard three shots. Three gunshots," said neighbor Sheba Woodard.

That's how she describes the scene on Saturday when a 36-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were shot.

Terrence Williamson is behind bars, charged with attempted murder in the case. Police say they found Williamson a short time after the shooting. They say he drove away from the scene and crashed his car while young children were in the back seat.

At this point police are not confirming how Williamson knew the mother and daughter. Neighbors say he was not a stranger.

"He was a regular that stayed. Stayed quite a bit and he had even taken the time to stop and talk to me once," said Woodard.

Williamson was already facing a previous assault charge in Fostoria Municipal Court. Additional charges in this case are pending.

