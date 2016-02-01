Possibly sale of Riviera Maia nears closer

The sale of the Riviera Maia could be only weeks away.

Just over a year ago, the 500 unit apartment complex was shut down after the city learned that many of the buildings were not up to code.

Monday, property taxes in Lucas County were due. The owner of the Riviera Maia is still responsible for paying the taxes even though the property is vacant. However, the owner does not plan to pay, because the sale of the property is close to going through.

Last October, WTOL learned that a developer out of Detroit was interested in the abandoned apartment complex and had a contract on the property. Tests for asbestos and surveys of the land were taken and those results have all come back favorable for the developer.

Monday, Tom Kroma with the City of Toledo said that the Contour Development Group out of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan is closer than ever to calling the property theirs.

The company designs individual and multifamily complexes, from new development to complete gutted renovations.

Of course while the sale is still up in the air, the city and county continue to work to buy the property. If this sale does not go through, there is an option for the county to foreclose on Riviera Maia.

“From the perspective of the treasurer’s office. If they don’t pay their taxes this half and they don’t pay them in July, then we can move forward on a tax foreclosure,” said Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County treasurer. “Unfortunately, practically speaking, that really means one year from now we would be in the position to foreclose on the property for taxes.”

If that did happen, more than likely the land bank would then take over the property and demolish all the buildings.

Right now, the city is waiting to find out if Contour Development will go through with the deal. If not there is a second developer who is working with the mortgage company to give the property a compete transformation. And then of course if those don't go through there is the possibility of the county taking over in a tax foreclosure.

WTOL reached out to Contour Development Group, but did not hear back.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest as this story develops.

