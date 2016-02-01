Super Bowl Footballs: A 50 year tradition in Ada, Ohio

Thirty-nine years. That's how many NFL seasons and Super Bowls Michelle Burkett has had a hand in making a key piece of the puzzle - the footballs.

Thirty-nine years. That's how many NFL seasons and Super Bowls Michelle Burkett has had a hand in making a key piece of the puzzle - the footballs.

It's a 28-step process to become the official ball of the NFL. And it's one that about 3,000 footballs go through each and every day at the Wilson factory in Ada.

"We don't have automation. The ball's still sown together by hand. It's turned right-side out by hand. It's laced up by hand. It's a craft job. And these people are skilled craftsmen is what they are. And that's why they make the best football in the world," said Dan Riegle, Wilson plant manager.

For some of these craftsmen, they've had a hand in making millions of footballs – a number some don't want to think about.

"It's quite a bit. I couldn't even imagine how much it is," said Michelle Burkett, Wilson employee for 39 years.

"Millions," Riegle said.

"I really don't want to know that," Burkett said.

But a tradition, nonetheless, that brings pride on game day.

"I always tell my husband, that might have been my ball there," Burkett said.

It's a process Riegle says that they want to keep in America. So much so that even the cowhide, not pigskin, comes from farms in Iowa and Nebraska. It's shaved and pressed in Chicago and then sent to Ada to be cut and pieced together with care.

Like Riegle said, it's a craft and one that takes time to master.

And the men and women in Ada have it down pat. Riegle says 98 and a half percent of the balls are game day ready. The other one and a half percent end up on a store shelf somewhere.

And even though Riegle says in his time at Wilson he has yet to see his favorite ball to come through the line.

"For all of those 35 years, all I ever wanted was to see Cleveland's name on the ball, and it hasn't happened yet," he said.

He says there will always be that sense of pride come game day.

"It's just exciting to know that when they kick off the Super Bowl, which I think is the biggest sporting event in America, in the world every year, to know that that ball is made right here in Ada by these people that come in here every day and work hard, and make the best football in the world," Riegle said.

So whether the football makes it to the Super Bowl stage or a local store shelf, each one is hand-made with the same care and skill here at Wilson.

It's a tradition that keeps on growing and keeps on giving. So even though there's a team from Carolina and one from Denver facing off in the Super Bowl, just know each and every football you see comes with love from Ohio.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.