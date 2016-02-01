State to retry Russell Adkins in murder of Dana Rosendale

On Monday, just days after a mistrial was declared in the decades-old cold case murder of Dana Rosendale, the man charged with the crime, Russell Adkins, headed back to court.

The state requested to retry Adkins. Prosecutor Paul Dobson said they made the decision because they believe Dana’s family deserves answers.

"We evaluate the best evidence. That was our intention and we did, we put the evidence we had on. Whether we bring anything else in, it would be based on a tactical decision," said Dobson.

The defense said that Adkins is no longer in the position to retain their council, meaning he may have to maintain court-appointed attorneys.

This time around he will have the right to a speedy trial because he is being held in jail. That means the next trial will have to be within 90 days from the last.

Adkins will be back for another pretrial hearing on Feb. 23.

