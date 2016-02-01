Mistake caused some Toledoans to be charged more for their property tax

Those who receive a property tax bill in Toledo may need to take a second look at the bill. City leaders say some have been incorrectly charged with a street repair fee.

"It took like $70 bucks... I'm on a fixed income so $70 bucks is quite a chunk to me," said Bill McCallister, who lives on Canada Southern Avenue.

A chunk of change McCallister shouldn't have been charged with in the first place. He says Canada Southern Avenue did not get surface improvements, but neighbors on the street were still charged on their property tax bill.

It's a mistake McCallister figured out after asking why his property tax bill was about double the usual fee.

"They're straightening it out, but how did this slip through the cracks? And everybody already paid their bills!" said McCallister.

So, what did happen? Commissioner Dave Welch, Streets, Bridges & Harbor, says there's an original list, which includes all streets eligible for surface improvements, and a whittled down list of the streets where work is actually done.

"What went to the Auditor's Office was that original list with all the streets on it," said Welch.

Now, Welch says an audit of the streets is underway to check if others were charged incorrectly, with about 10 streets being looked at specifically. Welch says changes are on the way.

"One, the way we report, we want to make sure that it's very delineated. These are the streets we've did, these are the streets we didn't do," said Welch. "And then secondly, before we ever send anything over to the auditor's office, Finance and Streets, Bridges & Harbor needs to sign off. That should be the last thing we do to make sure there's a double check and balances there."

Welch says a letter should be sent to individuals who are billed incorrectly. He says those who are affected will be credited.

If you think you were wrongly charged, call the city at 419-936-2020, and ask to speak with someone from the Finance Department with any questions.

Click here for the Auditor's Real Estate Information System.

