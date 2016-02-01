TFD receives help from surrounding departments after busy Monday

Toledo fire crews were called out to several fires Monday afternoon, including one at Willis Day Storage on Bennett Road in west Toledo.

Crews say part of the roof caught fire for a short period of time. But because of the amount of calls Monday, crews from Maumee, Sylvania, Springfield Township and Oregon were also called to help out.

The building is a storage facility for Willis Day Morning and Storage.

