Young cancer survivor, amputee performs powerful dance solo

A Northwest Ohio 10-year-old is dropping jaws after an emotional dance performance Saturday.

At just 9 years old, Valory Newton’s fight against cancer came down to her leg or her life.

But that didn’t stop the young dancer’s determination.

Less than a year after losing her leg, Valory was back in the dance studio and back on stage.

Valory debuted her dancing skills at a competition on Saturday, Jan. 30 in a solo to Rachel Platten’s Fight Song.

The national non-profit organization I’m A Dancer Against Cancer posted a video of the dance on its Facebook page.

By Monday, the video already had nearly 500,000 views and was shared 6,000 times.

During the first 30 seconds of her dance, Valory uses a stage prop that doesn’t allow the audience to see that she’s missing her left leg.

After the reveal and a huge applause from the audience, Valory continues her dance and nails an impressive walkover.

Valory's next body scan is in April. In the meantime, she will be getting fit for a special prosthetic leg that uses her nerve endings in her amputated leg. It will allow her to turn her leg and point her toes.

