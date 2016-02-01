Lucas Co. deputy coroner releases identity of woman killed in apartment fire Friday

Breeanne Oakes died in a fire at her apartment on Friday morning

Lucas County deputy coroner Diane Barnett has identified the woman who died in a south Toledo apartment fire Friday as 25-year-old Breeanne Oakes.

Barnett says the cause of death was smoke inhalation. She says she has asked the Toledo Fire Department to notify her if the investigation finds any evidence of arson in the apartment.

Toledo police Lt. Jeff Thieman says TPD is also still investigating.

