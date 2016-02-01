Sandusky County troopers bust marijuana trafficker on Turnpike - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky County troopers bust marijuana trafficker on Turnpike

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A man from Oregon state faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers stopped 29-year-old Russell Hines on Wednesday, Jan. 27 for driving slowly and making unsafe lane changes in Sandusky County.

After seeing marijuana in the car's center console, police searched the vehicle and found 21 pounds of marijuana in his truck. Officials that amount of pot has a street value of $95,130.

Hines has been booked in the Sandusky County jail, charged with both third-degree possession and trafficking of marijuana.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly