67-year-old man charged in 'gross neglect' death of wife

A 67-year-old Monroe County man has been charged in the “gross neglect” death of his wife.

Police say Robert Shelton's 61-year-old wife of 30 years was found unconscious on June 6, 2015 and was taken to the ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital Emergency Room.

Once she arrived, medical staff reported skin damage caused by extreme neglect. The woman also had a large abscess on her abdomen that was filled with live maggots.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner eventually ruled her death a homicide caused by “gross neglect.”

During the initial investigation, Shelton told a detective that he had been his wife’s caretaker for the last five years but failed to provide proper care.

After reviewing the case, the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Shelton.

Michigan State Police made the arrest on Jan. 29, 2016 in the Carleton Mobile Home Park.

Shelton is now charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death and is being held on $25,000 bond. He faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 11.

