Fire closes Corner Grill in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green restaurant was damaged in a fire Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Corner Grill on Main Street just before 8 a.m.

The fire started in the grill area, but the official cause is unknown. The restaurant was not open at the time; workers were prepping for the day.

The kitchen was heavily damaged in the fire, but the remainder of the restaurant was not damaged.

Main Street was closed in Bowling Green for a short time while firefighters doused the flames.

No injuries were reported, and no other buildings caught fire.

The Corner Grill will be closed until further notice.

Mr. Spots, which is located next door to the Corner Grill, also stained some smoke and water damage. They are closed until Wednesday.

The Cookie Jar in Bowling Green is now giving support by donating 20 percent of their sales Wednesday to the Corner Grill.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.