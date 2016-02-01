I-75 reopens at US-6 after multiple crashes

Two crashes on Interstate 75 closed all lanes of the road Monday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Bowling Green, the crashes happened around 7:15 a.m near US-6. One was in the northbound lanes; the other in the southbound lanes.

At least one of the vehicles was a tanker truck that started leaking fuel onto the road.

There were injuries reported, but it’s unclear how many or how severe they are.

Traffic was back moving by 10 a.m., once both crashes were cleared.

