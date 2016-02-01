Hudson schools student arrested after making fake bomb threat

A Hudson student has been arrested after making a fake bomb threat.

Police say someone called the department Sunday night after the threat, targeting Hudson-area schools, was made on Twitter. Officers warned the district's superintendent, who closed all the schools Monday. All activities were also canceled.

A bomb-sniffing dog searched the school grounds Monday and nothing was found.

Police were able to track down and arrest the student who made the online threat. The student's name has been released.

