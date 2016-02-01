Two Toledo firefighters injured in early morning house fire

Two firefighters were injured battling a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Lawrence near Detroit just after 3:15 a.m. By the time they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the top floor.

The damage to the home was so severe that a crew demolished it a few hours later. The house is believed to have been vacant. People in the area say a man lived there about a month ago and moved out.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire, but investigators believe it started in the attic.

Two firefighters with Toledo Fire Station 7 were injured after a ceiling caved in. Officials say the injuries were minor, but the firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were released by 8 a.m.

"There was no mayday called. I think it happened so quickly that the immediate concern was to get out of there as quickly as they could," said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

TPD is assisting TFD in the investigation. If you know who may have started the fire or saw anything suspicious this morning, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

