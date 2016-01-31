Toledo Walleye goalie Jeff Lerg talks about asthma

Jeff Lerg has been told his entire life he's too small. But all he does is win. He's a top five leader in most ECHL goalie stats. But did you know he lives with asthma and thirty minutes before every skate he's hooked up to a nebulizer?

"I've had severe asthma ever since I was four years old and had to do a nebulizer, the breathing machine. I use to have to do it five to six times a day to just get through the day and as I've gotten older I just do it before I skate," said Walleye goalie Jeff Lerg.

Lerg shows WTOL what its like to use a nebulizer.

"He's been an overachiever, prove everyone wrong, chip on his shoulder type guys his entire life. And every time he goes out there he brings out that chip on his shoulder with him and every minute, every day in practice, every games, that's why he's so successful, that's why he's such a winner," said Walleye Head Coach Derek Lalonde.

Lerg says it's an interesting first impression every time he goes to a new team.

"So it's very manageable now jut where I'm at. It's just part of my routine, part of getting ready to go on the ice. And obviously at times, you know, you get sick, sometimes you can't breathe very well, just let adversity fight through. I'm used to it," Lerg said. "You know I'm coming up on thirty years old at the end of the year, so I'm just trying to make the most of every opportunity I have and I still believe I can play at a higher level and I'm just still trying to prove that to anyone who wants to watch."

