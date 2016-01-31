Two injured in N. Dixie Highway accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two injured in N. Dixie Highway accident

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Reporting by Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Source: Chase Rodriguez Source: Chase Rodriguez
An accident on N. Dixie Hwy. near Sugar Ridge Rd. sent two people to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Police say an SUV was traveling north when it struck a car that was pulling out of a driveway.

Both drivers suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

