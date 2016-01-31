UT women's golf team thinks they are on verge of special season

Golf season is about to begin at the University of Toledo, and if last fall is any indication of things to come, this could be a special spring for the UT Women.

"We've had some good falls with the University of Toledo but in nineteen years of my career, nothing like this," said Toledo Head Golf Coach Nicole Hollingsworth.

Heart disease almost cost Coach Hollingsworth her life but the experience put things in perspective and brought the team closer together.

They had their best fall in school history last year and even Golf Week Magazine took notice.

"To win three tournaments in a row is not done often," Hollingsworth said.

The three tournament wins aren't going to affect the team's focus though.

"Definitely not going to forget that we won three tournament in a row, but we have to stay in the present and keep working hard and win more," said Toledo Senior Sathika Ruenreong.

Hollingsworth thinks the team made a statement in the fall and can now count themselves among the best teams in the region.

"To go to FIU's tournament, the Pat Bradley, which is the biggest tournament in school history for us to win, and upsetting Memphis and FIU so that's good. It shows we are a regional contender and can play with the regional teams," said Hollingsworth.

The players feel their unity after their coach's heart problems has given them a leg up on the competition.

"If it was all individuals compiled to try to make a team, I don't know if the same success would've been there," said Toledo Senior Morgan Salm.

Hollingsworth agreed.

"When it happened they were there, they were at the hospital, they were calling, texting and that's the difference because sometimes when you coach you don't have that, I've got that with this group," said Hollingsworth. "Nationally for us to get that recognition was a big deal, national coverage of college golf is not easy to come by, and to be a top ten story, we were number eight story for that."

"Not only is the UT women’s golf team at getting it done on the links but also in the classroom, they finished with a cumulative GPA of 3.71, that's a school all-time best.

"I'm more proud of their grades than anything. I've always preached grades over athletics. If you can't do the grades it's going to be hard to be a good college golfer because this spring we'll be gone forty percent of the time. I didn't say four percent, didn't say fourteen percent, I said forty percent of the time we won't be in town," said Hollingsworth.

"One of the jokes student athletes have is we find time, we make more time in the day," said Salm.

"When we travel in the van, we have the WiFi, always studying in the van and when we get to the hotel we make sure we get all the work done," said Toledo Senior Manisa Isavas.

The first tournament of the year is in February.

