Navigators see long lines ahead of Affordable Care Act deadline

Sunday was the deadline for uninsured people to sign up for plans on the Affordable Care Act.

Federal officials warn there will not be an extension as there were in previous years.

Navigators from Toledo-Lucas County CareNet have been signing up local residents throughout the open enrollment period.

As of last week, 20,000 folks had not applied in the metro area.

That's why the waits were long at a session at St. Anne's Hospital in west Toledo.

"Everything is very specific to each individual in terms of household income, whether they smoke, but there's a lot that goes into what their monthly premiums might be," said Julie Grasson of CareNet.

Scott Johnson came shopping for coverage.

He works but doesn't receive decent health care benefits.

"Just the other day my mom got in a car accident. One of the managers at my job got into an accident. Never know when something is going to happen," said Mr. Johnson.

There's another reason Mr. Johnson and others came to sign up on Sunday.

The penalty for not having insurance has increased to $695.00 per adult and $347.00 per child or 2.5 percent of household income above the tax filing threshold.

"Just basic coverage. I'm not looking forward to that fee that's going to be taken out of my taxes. Got to do what I can to keep money in my pocket," said Mr. Johnson.

Some people though may qualify for an exemption from the penalty but still need to apply for coverage.

"A qualifying event could be coverage under parents' policy, getting married, getting divorced, lost coverage from their employer. Several other issues can be a qualifying event," said Ms. Grasson.

Meanwhile the next enrollment period begins at the end of the year for plans beginning January 1, 2017.

Open enrollment ends at midnight on February 1.

If you still need coverage or want to find out if you qualify for a special exemption call 1-800-318-2596 or visit healthcare.gov.

