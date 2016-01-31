The Red Cross offers classes, certifications in CPR, First Aid

Starting Sunday and going throughout the month, the American Red Cross will be offering a variety of health and safety classes to 45 counties in Ohio. These classes will give participants the tools required to save someone's life and offer certifications in CPR, First Aid and more.

Certified trainer for the Red Cross, Peggy Holewinski, said she witnessed an emergency situation the same day she was certified.

A little boy was choking at a restaurant and not one person there had gone through the course except for her.

"You just never know when you're going to be needed," Holewinski said. "We could all take that window of time that it takes to get the training in in order to be able to save a life."

For her, that moment really drove home the importance of being able to help. She hopes others will take action and attend training soon.

"I think there's a fear about helping. And people are worried that they're going to hurt someone. And believe me, not helping will hurt more than helping," she said.

Upon completion you'll receive a 2-year certificate. They offer classes online and in person, along with free phone apps to help walk you through the steps during real-life situations

To commemorate their 100th anniversary, the Red Cross is hosting monthly events throughout 2016. The next event is Feb. 20 at the Anderson's where hands-on training will be offered throughout the day.

"It's going to be run all day long, so they have an opportunity to slip it in whenever it fits into their day. And they can walk away with the skills needed to help save a life," she said.

Register here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

