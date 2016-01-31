Healthcare coverage: Jan. 31 is the last day to enroll for 2016

ENROLL NOW.

Jan. 31 is the last day to enroll for healthcare coverage for the year 2016.

Open enrollment started on Nov. 1, 2015.

About half a million Ohioans are uninsured, according to the Federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the Affordable Care Act was put into action, over 230,000 in Ohio and more than 10,000 in Toledo have enrolled in insurance programs.

Enroll today to avoid the penalty and get covered for February and the remaining months of the year.

Alternative sites can be found at Are You Covered Ohio or Toledo/Lucas County Care Net for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.