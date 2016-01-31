OSHP: Single-fatal crash in Paulding County

Troopers from the Van Wert Post were called to an injury crash on State Route 49 Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

Bobbi Brkovic, 30, of Paulding, Ohio was driving south on the highway when her Saturn Ion went off the road to the right, re-entered, and veered off the left side of the road, where it struck a tree.

The passenger, Lisa Recker, 37, also of Paulding, was transported to Parkview Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Recker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Brkovic, who was transported to the same hospital, was.

Her injuries were non-life threatening.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

