1 killed, 7 injured in Denver Biker Expo

A bike show in downtown Denver turned deadly Saturday.

It happened at the annual Colorado Motorcycle Expo.

One person was killed and seven more were injured in a shooting and stabbing incident.

Police and witnesses on scene believe the fight may have started between two rival motorcycle clubs.

One of those groups reportedly has several members who are police officers.

At this hour, no arrests have been made.

Police are interviewing witnesses and one person of interest.

The expo has been canceled Sunday.

