Hancock County Sheriff's Office looks for suspects in back-to-back burglaries

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office needs your help figuring out who burglarized two homes.

Both incidents happened Friday in Orange Township on County Road 304.

Residents said a big screen TV, guns and office equipment were stolen from the first home.

Several TVs, jewelry and even an XBOX were grabbed at the second.

The burglars worked quickly, hitting both houses in just one hour.

If you have any information, call the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at 419-424-7097.

